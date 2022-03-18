Udhampur-Baramulla railway line crosses several hurdles towards completion

Ramban, Mar 18: The 272-Km Udhampur-Baramulla railway line has crossed several hurdles towards completion.
An alternative, all-weather and reliable mass transport system to Jammu & Kashmir, the Government of India planned the 272 Km long Railway Line from Udhampur to Baramulla joining the Kashmir valley with the Indian Railways network under Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link Project (USBRL). And it remains the most challenging rail construction work undertaken post-independence by Indian Railways.
The alignment of USBRL starting from the lower Shivalik hills passes through the lofty Pir Panjal range of the middle Himalayas to reach the Kashmir valley and the track had to be laid in a “seismically active, mountainous terrain with extremely difficult and complex Himalayan geology.”
The project has been divided into four legs of Udhampur-Katra (25 Km), Katra-Banihal (111 Km), Banihal-Qazigund (18 Km) and Qazigund-Baramulla (118 Km) for better execution and monitoring. The 161 Km track out of the total 272 Km is complete and operational and trains are running on the Banihal-Qazigund-Baramulla section across the Pir-Panjal mountain range through the famed 11.27 Km long T-80 tunnel into the Kashmir Valley.
Authorities have also extended train services to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from Jammu after the Udhampur-Katra section was completed in 2014 while work is going on at a rapid pace on the remaining 111 Km stretch between Katra to Banihal. The Katra-Banihal section is the most challenging part of the project and being a mountainous region 97% of the track was to be laid within tunnels or on bridges. This necessitated construction of a large number of tunnels and viaducts along with 9 stations on the route and the tunneling work in the highly rugged hills of Reasi and Ramban district of J&K has been daunting.
Building bridges across rivulets and deep gorges of the mighty Chenab River in this region has been no mean task.
Despite the challenges, several major iconic structures, the world’s highest Rail Bridge; the ‘Chenab Bridge’, first cable stayed Rail Bridge; the ‘Anji Bridge’ and the longest railway tunnel of the country; the T-49 tunnel, 12.758 Km in length are coming up in this section. Railways firstly had to lay roads to reach the project sites, a “monumental task in itself considering the topology of the area.”
Several road tunnels and road bridges also were constructed in the process.
On 3 March, 2022 a major milestone was achieved on the project when ‘Break-Through’ of the Tunnel T-77D was executed. The boring work of the tunnel was started from both directions and the boring work of the 1.911 Km long tunnel is complete.
Tunnel T-77D of total length 1911m falls on the alignment connecting the Banihal-Arpinchala section of USBRL Project of Northern Railway and the Tunnel Alignment passes under the village Bankoot of Ramban district.
The execution of the tunnel had been most challenging in the area on account of poor geology composed of highly weathered, fractured and deformed rock mass of Quartzites, Phyllitic Quartzites, Phyllites and lime stones of the Paleozoic “Ramsu Formation”.
Coordination between Northern Railway, IRCON and ABCI, resulted in a breakthrough achieved on 3 March 2022 through completion of mining work of all the tunnels falling between Banihal to Arpinchala.
Out of (111 Km) Katra-Banihal, 53 KM railway track passing through Ramban district is near to completion whereas work on 58 KM track in Reasi district is going on in full swing, informed administration.