Udhampur-Baramulla railway line crosses several hurdles towards completion

The project has been divided into four legs of Udhampur-Katra (25 Km), Katra-Banihal (111 Km), Banihal-Qazigund (18 Km) and Qazigund-Baramulla (118 Km) for better execution and monitoring. The 161 Km track out of the total 272 Km is complete and operational and trains are running on the Banihal-Qazigund-Baramulla section across the Pir-Panjal mountain range through the famed 11.27 Km long T-80 tunnel into the Kashmir Valley.

Authorities have also extended train services to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from Jammu after the Udhampur-Katra section was completed in 2014 while work is going on at a rapid pace on the remaining 111 Km stretch between Katra to Banihal. The Katra-Banihal section is the most challenging part of the project and being a mountainous region 97% of the track was to be laid within tunnels or on bridges. This necessitated construction of a large number of tunnels and viaducts along with 9 stations on the route and the tunneling work in the highly rugged hills of Reasi and Ramban district of J&K has been daunting.