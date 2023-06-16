Udhampur Labourer’s Killing | 5 JeM terrorists arrested: Police

He said that the incriminating material was recovered and seized in presence of the Executive Magistrate and two main accused persons associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) outfit, who were involved in the commission of crime, were arrested.

“Further investigation of the case established the identities of more accused persons who had provided logistic support and had hatched a criminal conspiracy with the co-accused,” Bhat said. “Subsequently, three more accused were arrested. The accused persons were in contact with a JeM and KFF handler Khalid Kamran and the incident was carried out on his orders.”

He said that with the arrests and the recoveries made from them, Police solved the case of Udhampur labourer’s killing case as well as succeeded in averting major attacks which these accused had been tasked to carry out by their handler across the border.