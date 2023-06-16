Udhampur Labourer’s Killing | 5 JeM terrorists arrested: Police

Srinagar, June 16: Five terrorists were arrested in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in connection with the killing of a labourer from Udhampur on May 29, Police said on Friday.
Addressing a news conference, DIG South Kashmir Range, Rayees Muhammad Bhat said that on May 29 evening at 9:15 pm, unknown gunmen on a scooty rode up to the amusement park near GMC Anantnag and using their illegally-procured arms and ammunition, fired at labourer Deepak Kumar alias Deepu of Thial Panchayat, Deot Bilaspur, Udhampur, causing serious injuries to him.
“Deepu was shifted to Government Medical College Anantnag by the labourers of the amusement park where doctors declared him brought dead. After the incident, the attackers fled from the spot,” he said.
Bhat said that after the incident Police filed a case (FIR No 171/2023) under Section 7/27 of the IA Act, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 16, 18, 20, and 39 of the ULAP Act and started investigation.
He said that subsequently a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on May 30, and the investigation conducted while collecting all possible technical, human, and scientific evidence to nab the involved accused.
Bhat said that after the incident, two persons went missing and were identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf of Shirpora Deva Colony and Ubaid Nazir Laigroo of Shirpora, New Colony.
He said that the missing of these two persons from in close proximity to the incident spot was taken into account by the investigation team and the technical and human data was analysed which led to reconstructing of the sequence of events.
“Police on June 6 at about 10:30 pm apprehended the two suspect at a checkpoint at Semthan-Tulkhan Crossing. Their disclosure led to the major breakthrough in the case and the accused persons involved in the commission of the crime were identified,” Bhat said. “Their disclosure coupled with the scientific and technical data analysis led to the recoveries of arms, ammunition and the scooty (JK03M 0442) used in the commission of act.”
He said that the incriminating material was recovered and seized in presence of the Executive Magistrate and two main accused persons associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) outfit, who were involved in the commission of crime, were arrested.
“Further investigation of the case established the identities of more accused persons who had provided logistic support and had hatched a criminal conspiracy with the co-accused,” Bhat said. “Subsequently, three more accused were arrested. The accused persons were in contact with a JeM and KFF handler Khalid Kamran and the incident was carried out on his orders.”
He said that with the arrests and the recoveries made from them, Police solved the case of Udhampur labourer’s killing case as well as succeeded in averting major attacks which these accused had been tasked to carry out by their handler across the border.
“Further investigations are underway and more revelations are expected,” Bhat said.
He said that the arrested accused person were identified as Sehran Bashir Nadaf, Ubaid Nazir Laigroo, Umer Amin Thoker of Waghama, Huzaif Shabir Bhat of Wachi Shopian, and Nasir Farooq Shah of Wanteng Mohalla, Bijbehara.
He said that an AK-47 rifle, its one magazine and 40 rounds besides two pistols and two magazines, seven rounds and seven empty cartridges, three hand grenades, seven mobile phones and the scooty were also recovered from them.