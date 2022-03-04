Uncertainty looms over Srinagar-Sharjah flight

“My son who works in Dubai had booked the ticket for me and my wife on the direct Srinagar-Sharjah flight. The ticket was booked on February 21. The flight was scheduled for March 2 but just three days prior to the departure I got a message that the direct flight has been cancelled,” he said. The traveller said although the airline operating this service has provided him an alternative flight option from Delhi to the UAE but added that a “full and final call has to be taken by the airline on whether they want to continue the direct service or not”.

“There is no point in keeping this ticket available on their web portal and then cancelling it at the last moment. Like this the airline is putting the prospective travellers in jeopardy,” he said.