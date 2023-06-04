Unfair Fare|Air travel to Srinagar costlier than Dubai, Bangkok

“Since local prices are far higher than those for some overseas locations, there have been rumblings about capping domestic airfares. Go First was widely present and held prime roles in several industries, especially in Jammu and Kashmir. People prefer to visit Kashmir during the summer, but the majority of them cannot afford to pay Rs 20,000 merely to go there,” he said.

Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya said that the government should act against the rising airfares as it was shooing away tourists as well as causing problems for the local populace.

“The government should take harsh action against the individuals responsible for exorbitantly rising airfares, much to the chagrin of the local population and hampering the tourist influx to Kashmir. A mechanism to cap airfares should be put in place to prevent problems for everyone. Not only do tourists fly, but students, patients, and businesspeople make up the majority of those leaving Srinagar and bearing the brunt of this arbitrary price increase,” Chaya said.