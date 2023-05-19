Union Education Minister assured to address issue on priority: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG had a telephonic conversation with the Union Education Minister and discussed the issue of examination centres for CUET for J&K students.

The LG tweeted: “Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Hon’ble Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and requested him for CUET centres in J&K UT. He has assured the issue will be addressed on priority.”