UNION HOME MINISTER ADDRESSES CONFERENCE ON COUNTER-TERRORISM FINANCING | Terror funding more dangerous than terrorism: Amit Shah

“We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists, protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions,” the Home Minister said. He said that after August 2021, the situation in South Asian region had changed.

“The regime change and the growing influence of Al Qaeda and ISIS have emerged as a significant challenge to regional security. These new equations have made the problem of terror financing more serious. Three decades ago, the whole world had to bear the serious consequences of one such regime change, the result of which we all have seen in the horrific attack of 9/11. In this background, last year changes in the South Asian region are a matter of concern for all of us. Along with Al Qaeda, organisations in South Asia like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad continue to spread terror,” Shah said. “We should never ignore terrorists' safe havens or their resources. We also have to expose the double-speak of elements that sponsor and support them. Therefore, it is important that at this conference, the participating countries, and the organisations, should not take a selective, or complacent perspective of the challenges of this region.”