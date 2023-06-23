Union Home Minister arrives today on 2-day J&K visit

Then he will proceed to Bhagwati Nagar – the rally venue, from where he will lay the foundation stone of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Samba at 11.15 am. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several other development projects in Jammu from the same venue before addressing “Maha rally”. The rally is part of “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyaan” programme of BJP to mark the completion of nine years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlight major achievements during this period.

In the afternoon, the Union Home Minister, as per official itinerary, will leave for Srinagar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several development projects worth crores for Kashmir in a function at Raj Bhawan at 4.30 pm. Later in the evening, at 5.30 pm, he will attend “Vitasta Mahotsav” to be organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at SKICC, Srinagar.