Union Home Secretary chairs Police officers’ meet at PHQ

Srinagar, May 10: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla visited the J&K Police Headquarters (PHQ) at Srinagar and chaired a meeting of the senior officers on Wednesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and his team of officers received the Union Home Secretary on his arrival at the PHQ.
Director IB Tapan Kumar Deka accompanied the Union Home Secretary to the Police Headquarters.
The DGP and other officers of the J&K Police briefed the Union Home Secretary regarding the working of J&K Police and measures taken for maintaining peace in J&K.
The DGP on behalf of all ranks of J&K Police presented mementos to the Union Home Secretary and Director IB.
Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal, Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, ADGP Headquarters PHQ M K Sinha, IGP Traffic Vikramjeet Singh and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri were also present during the meeting.