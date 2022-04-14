Union Home Secretary, Director IB arrive in Srinagar for 2-day visit

Bhalla and Kumar arrived in Srinagar on Thursday afternoon and were straightaway driven to hotel Taj Vivanta located on Zabarwan hills.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that later accompanied by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, Special Director General of Police, CID RR Swain and IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the Home Secretary and IB Director visited Tulip Garden, Pari Mahal and Char Chinari in Dal Lake.