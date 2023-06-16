Union Petroleum Minister Puri, LG Sinha launch DRDO’s bio-plastic carry bag

Jammu, June 16: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the bio-plastic carry bag developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the polythene-free Jammu initiative on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Puri congratulated the people of Jammu, Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and members of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on getting the alternative of polythene.
He called upon the people to shun polythene bags and switch to sustainable bags developed by DRDO.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted the challenges of urbanisation into opportunities. The SwachhthaAndolan, under the guidance of the PM, is leading the country, especially the urban centers on the path of sustainable growth and development,” Puri said. “Today, Swachhta has become the priority of the government. It has become the very principle for effective implementation of all other government schemes.”
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the DRDO for developing the bio-plastic carry bag as an alternative to the polythene bags.
“It is a significant step towards transforming urban landscape, faster sustainable development, and ease of living of citizens,” he said.
The LG said that this edible and water-soluble bag was the best alternative to curb growing menace of plastic pollution.
“Strategy to Re-orient besides 6R-Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Remove, Refuse and Report will provide sustainable options to people and promote alternatives for packaging and designing,” he said.
Sinha called upon the people from every section of the society and all the stakeholders to discharge their duties towards nature and rededicate themselves to realise the goals of sustainable growth.
“Nature unites us and Jan-Bhagidari is the key to build a harmonious and prosperous society while effectively managing the challenges of climate change. People should actively contribute in such endeavours to build a clean, smart and green city and a better future for coming generations,” he said. “Youth will play a crucial role in combating climate change and building a sustainable future. Youth will also lead the communities to reduce the plastic pollution and to strengthen economic, commercial and social activities in our cities.”
The LG said that the earth and the ocean both were facing threat from single use plastic.
“Efforts of the people and the implementation of the 7R campaign will have to be intensified. We need both technology innovations and calibrated action to reduce plastic pollution, enable sustainable alternatives to ensure success of our sustainable development programmes,” he said.
Sinha also appreciated the JMC, individuals, school children, and various organisations for their efforts like the polythene-free Jammu campaign, walkathons, and documentaries to spread awareness against plastic pollution.
“Under the guidance of PM Modi, constant efforts are being made for rejuvenation of cities. Along with the creation of facilities, strict measures have been taken to conserve and protect the environment while citizens are also being made aware of their responsibilities,” he said. “Sale of polythene and single use plastic has been completely banned in J&K. But plastic pollution cannot be overcome only by government orders. Our resolve to make Jammu Polythene-free requires the active participation of every citizen of Jammu city.”
Educational institutes, students, organizations and media persons were also felicitated for their significant contribution during the polythene-free Jammu campaign.
Mayor of JMC Rajinder Sharma; Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Jammu, Bharat Bhushan; Member of Parliament, Gulam Ali Khatana; and Deputy Mayor of JMC, Baldev Singh Billawaria were also present on the occasion.