United Ullmah-e-Ahli Sunnah delegation calls on LG

They put forth the demands of the constitution of the Madrassa Board for effective dissemination of Sufi teachings, the establishment of Sheikh-ul-Aalam Research University, and the promotion of cultural values in schools, colleges, and universities.

The delegation also discussed the issues of fruit growers regarding the transportation of fresh fruits to other parts of the country.

The LG issued on-spot directions to the concerned for hassle-free transportation of fresh fruits of J&K across the country.

He assured the members of the delegation of all assistance from the J&K administration for the promotion of ancient Sufi teachings and values.