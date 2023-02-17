Unsafe drinking water: 5 persons test positive for Hepatitis-A

Besides that, 150 samples of people in the village have been taken for testing.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Shopian, Dr Arshid Tak told Greater Kashmir that at least five persons were infected in the village and the screening was going on for further detection of infection.

Tak said that the Health Department along with Block Medical Officer (BMO) are raising awareness in the village about the need to maintain proper hand hygiene and using boiled drinking water.