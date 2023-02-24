Uproar over minimal property tax unjustified, needs introspection: LG

As he referred to groundbreaking 29 projects worth Rs 5013 Cr for the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K, he noted, “It is very easy to spell out figures even as huge as Rs 5013 Cr. However, it is very difficult and challenging to bring or make available such an amount to a small Union Territory like Jammu and Kashmir which cannot generate revenue even on account of water and electricity charges. Even if a nominal house tax is imposed at the lowest rate across the country, it generates a lot of hue and cry here.”

“All services are desired (by everyone) but without paying charges (taxes). Given this approach we need introspection. People are supreme in a democratic set-up. It is the responsibility of the government to serve the interests of the citizens in the best manner possible. But if the affluent sections won't pay taxes for services availed, this is a matter which needs a loud thinking. Though money is there to splurge on mobile phones, for buying data; they can spend money to watch videos throughout the day or indulge in video games. This becomes a cause of concern and we need to find a way out,” the Lieutenant Governor remarked.