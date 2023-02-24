Uproar over minimal property tax unjustified, needs introspection: LG

Jammu, Feb 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday found “hullabaloo” over the “imposition of Property Tax in J&K at a minimal rate” as unjustifiable.
Taking a dim view of “unwarranted uproar”, he called for introspection as to why even the affluent sections were shirking from their responsibility to pay taxes for the services being availed.
LG Sinha wondered that the people would not mind spending on the mobile phones, data, video games and other luxuries but would cry hoarse over property tax, although imposed at the lowest rate across the country.
He was speaking at the launching event of the extension of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana at SKUAST Jammu.
Mincing no words, the Lieutenant Governor used the occasion to share his concern over the developments post notification of Property Tax Rules.
As he referred to groundbreaking 29 projects worth Rs 5013 Cr for the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K, he noted, “It is very easy to spell out figures even as huge as Rs 5013 Cr. However, it is very difficult and challenging to bring or make available such an amount to a small Union Territory like Jammu and Kashmir which cannot generate revenue even on account of water and electricity charges. Even if a nominal house tax is imposed at the lowest rate across the country, it generates a lot of hue and cry here.”
“All services are desired (by everyone) but without paying charges (taxes). Given this approach we need introspection. People are supreme in a democratic set-up. It is the responsibility of the government to serve the interests of the citizens in the best manner possible. But if the affluent sections won't pay taxes for services availed, this is a matter which needs a loud thinking. Though money is there to splurge on mobile phones, for buying data; they can spend money to watch videos throughout the day or indulge in video games. This becomes a cause of concern and we need to find a way out,” the Lieutenant Governor remarked.
Asserting that his government was trying to improve educational institutions including both SKUASTs to compete at the international standards, he stressed the need to contribute in the promotion of millets even in J&K like other parts of the country in the "International Year of Millets" declared by the United Nations at the insistence of India.
In this connection, he also referred to the statement of the External Affairs Minister who talked of food security with emphasis on protein-based food and promotion of millets.