US Secy of State, Secy of Defence call on PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in a significant demonstration of the ‘2+2’ format, seen as a catalyst for fostering a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States.

During the meeting, the US Secretaries provided PM Modi with a comprehensive overview of their discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar under the ‘2+2’ framework.

The briefings covered diverse aspects of bilateral collaboration, ranging from defence and semiconductors to emerging technologies, space, and health.

These discussions were framed within the context of Prime Minister Modi’s State visit to the US in June 2023 and his subsequent meeting with US leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Expressing contentment at the expanding cooperation across various domains, PM Modi underscored that the comprehensive global strategic partnership rests on shared values of democracy, pluralism, and a commitment to the rule of law.

The leaders also exchanged views on pressing regional and global matters, with a particular focus on the evolving developments in West Asia.

Emphasising the importance of sustained close coordination between India and the US, they explored avenues for joint action on these critical issues.

PM Modi took the opportunity to convey warm greetings to President Biden, expressing anticipation for ongoing exchanges between the two nations.

This high-level engagement marks a significant stride in the Indo-US relationship, reflecting the depth and breadth of collaboration between the two strategic partners.