USBRL Project | GM Northern Railway inspects Banihal-Baramulla section works

The team also inspected main railway stations between Baramulla-Srinagar and Banihal and discussed with the officials regarding the facilities being provided to rail users. It (team) inspected the ongoing work on the railway track between Banihal Railway Station and Tunnel No 77 in Banihal south. A successful motor-trolley trial run, first of its kind, was also done on the railway track laid by construction companies recently in the Banihal area. Choudhuri took stock of progress of ongoing works in the Banihal-Khari-Sangaldan-Katra section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project. GM Choudhuri directed the IRCON International and other construction company engineers to speed up the work and complete the railway line between Banihal and Sangaldan, part of 111 kilometers long Katra-Banihal section of project, within the scheduled time frame.

The train service between railway station Banihal and railway station Khari is expected to begin by the end of August this year and construction companies are hopeful to complete the balanced work within the next 15 days.