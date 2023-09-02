Vehicular traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH to remain suspended for 7 hours

Ramban, Sep 1: Vehicular traffic on Nashri-Navyug Tunnel, Banihal stretch of Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH 44) will remain suspended for seven hours to carry out urgent repair work at Dalwass, where a small portion of the road caved in on Friday.
Meanwhile, NH 44 remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles during the day.
Officials said, “On Friday noon, a 30-meter road stretch caved in due to which vehicles were crossing on one-way basis at Dalwass, near Nashri tunnel. In view of this, vehicle operators were advised to maintain lane discipline and cooperate with the Traffic department.”
Later, SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban Rohit Baskotra said, “Vehicular movement on NH-44 will remain suspended from Nashri towards Navyug Tunnel, Banihal and vice versa from Friday 10 pm to 5 am on Saturday because of urgent repair work at Dalwass on NH-44.”
People were advised to undertake the journey on NH-44 only after confirming the status of the road from the Traffic control units.
Officials said that earlier a request was made before the District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam by the Project Director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), PIU, Ramban to halt vehicular traffic at Dalwass on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) for urgent repair works.
“Based on the requisition or recommendation of Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, and Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic, NHWS, Ramban, District Magistrate has ordered that there will be a complete halt of vehicular traffic from 10 pm tonight till 5 am tomorrow (September 2, 2023) between Chanderkote and Nashri on NH-44,” officials said.
Officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the Highway late Friday evening said movement of the traffic was stopped between the Nashri and Chanderkote sectors of the highway.