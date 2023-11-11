Vehicular traffic restored on Mughal Road

Rajouri, Nov 11: Vehicular movement was restored on Mughal Road after two days as the Mechanical Engineering Department (MVD) completed snow clearance work on Saturday morning.

The road, connecting Rajouri, Poonch with Kashmir valley, was closed on Thursday evening after snowfall on upper reaches, leading to accumulation of around six to eight inches of snow near Pir Ki Gali mountain pass, which connects Shopian and Poonch districts.

Assistant Engineer of Mechanical Engineering Department, Tariq Mahmood said that snow clearance work was started on Friday morning and it continued throughout the day.

“The process of salt sprinkling was carried out on Saturday morning which ended slippery conditions after which a decision to restore the road was taken,” he said.

DTI Mughal Road, Kapil Manhas said that after improvement in road condition, vehicular movement was restored on Saturday at around 2 pm and vehicles were allowed to move towards Mughal road in a phased manner.

He said that the road was single-lane at some places while the concerned Engineering Department was carrying out widening of these narrow patches.