Villagers in picturesque Warwan and Marwah valleys trek 30-km treacherous stretch to reach Kishtwar

“We have to rely on the tehsil office to get our work done but if at all we need to process our files at the DC office, it is a herculean task for us,” Nazir Ahmad, 52, of Aafti village said.

Ahmad said that not everyone could walk to Dachan and so they have to dole out at least Rs 5000 to reach Kishtwar town via Kokernag-Sinthan Top route.

“If we leave home early in the morning, we reach Kokernag in the noon and then proceed for Kishtwar to reach there in the evening,” he said.

Ahmad said that to get their work done in the offices they have to stay there for weeks.