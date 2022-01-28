Virtual hearing in HC, other J&K courts to continue till Feb 15

“In continuation to the earlier directions dated 12.01.2022 and keeping in view the alarming surge in new COVID variant Omicron in the country in general and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in particular, the hearing/filing of cases in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as well as in the District and Subordinate Courts and Tribunals shall be shall be only through virtual mode” reads an order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta.

According to the order, for smooth hearing of the cases through virtual mode, the Registrars (Judicial) of both wings of the High Court in coordination with the CPC e-Courts shall create a link for each Bench in their respective wings and provide the same to the advocates/litigants by making it available on the official website of the High Court or through any appropriate electronic mode.