Wanted Hizb terrorist arrested in Delhi

Srinagar, Jan 4: Javed Ahmed Mattoo, a wanted terrorist affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in Kashmir, was apprehended in Delhi on Thursday.

The operation was conducted by a team from the Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with central agencies.

The Police team seized a pistol, six live cartridges, and a stolen car from Mattoo.

Mattoo wanted in connection with 11 terror attacks in J&K, held a prominent position among the top 10 targets identified by security agencies in Kashmir.

Described by the Police as one of the last surviving A++ designated terrorists from Kashmir, Mattoo played a multifaceted role, managing not only terror activities but also overseeing finances and logistics.

His responsibilities included procuring weapons from ISI handlers across the border.

A resident of the Khushal area of Sopore, Mattoo had a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head and had reportedly visited Pakistan several times.

He has been active in J&K since 2010.

In 2019, Mattoo was featured in the list of 10 most wanted terrorists in J&K.

The list also included other top terrorists including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)’s Shopian district commander Wasim Ahmad alias Osama, Hizb’s Anantnag district commander Muhammad Ashraf Khan, and Baramulla district commander Mehrajuddin.

In a video that circulated widely on social media just before Independence Day last year, Rayees Mattoo, the brother of the apprehended terrorist Javid Ahmed Mattoo, gained attention as he was seen waving the tricolour in Sopore.

Rayees, who operates a grocery shop, expressed pride in being an Indian and distanced himself from his brother’s involvement in terrorist activities.

In the video, he appealed to Javed to abandon violence.