War on Drugs | Authorities attach narcotics smugglers’ properties

A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that the Competent Authority along with the J&K Police attached these properties under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

He said that on June 27, 2023, Police attached an under construction house on land measuring 10 marla at Main Mohalla Pattan belonging to drug smuggler, Barkat Ali Main of Mian Mohalla Pattan after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.