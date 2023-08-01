War on Drugs | Authorities attach narcotics smugglers’ properties

Srinagar, Aug 1: To crack a whip on the drug smugglers, the authorities have attached the properties of narcotics smugglers operating in Kashmir.
A spokesman of J&K Police in a statement issued here said that the Competent Authority along with the J&K Police attached these properties under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
He said that on June 27, 2023, Police attached an under construction house on land measuring 10 marla at Main Mohalla Pattan belonging to drug smuggler, Barkat Ali Main of Mian Mohalla Pattan after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.
The spokesman said that the house was linked to case FIR No 84/2023 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Pattan.
He said that Police also attached a vehicle (DL2AE 2820) belonging to Abdul Rehman Malik of Kalantra Payeen after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.
The Police spokesman said that the vehicle was linked to case FIR No 33/2023 under Section 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Kreeri.
He said that the investigations proved that these movable and immovable properties were gained from illicit trafficking by the drug smugglers.
The spokesman said these attachment of property orders of Police was referred to the Competent Authority and Administrator Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property Act, 1976) and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988, New Delhi and was approved in terms of clause (g) of section 68B of the NDPS Act.
He said that the confirmation order so received regarding attachment of properties from SAFEM (FOP) A and NDPSA, New Delhi had boosted the morale of Police officers who were acting tough against the drug smugglers and drug trafficking in the district.
The Police spokesman said that the orders regarding attachment of other properties falling within the ambit proceeds of narcotics would be forwarded to SAFEM (FOP) A and NDPSA, New Delhi for confirmation in near future.
He said that Police are committed to act tough against the drug smugglers with regard to attachment of moveable and immovable property, which had been obtained from illicit trafficking by the drug smugglers.