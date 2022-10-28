WATER WOES | Jal Shakti Deptt fails to supply water to Handwara village, locals stage protest

Kupwara, Oct 28: The residents of the Daii village in the Magam area of Handwara Friday staged a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for failing to ensure a regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for several days now.
A group of residents including women staged a protest on the Vilgam-Handwara Road, bringing traffic to a halt.
The protestors said that the area was reeling under an acute shortage of water for the past several days.
They said that the authorities had failed to restore the water supply or take any tangible measures despite repeated pleas.
The protesters said that the Jal Shakti Department had taken them for a ride, leaving them with no option but to stage a protest.
The residents said that if their problem was not redressed at the earliest, they would again hit the streets.
They have sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray in this regard.