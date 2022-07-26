Watershed moment for country, says PM

New Delhi, July 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a “watershed moment” for the country, especially for the poor, marginalised, and downtrodden.
The entire nation watched with pride as she took the oath, Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure.
Modi said, “In her address after taking the oath, President Droupadi Murmu gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”
He said, “The entire nation watched with pride as Droupadi Murmu took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India, especially for the poor, marginalised, and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure.”