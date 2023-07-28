Weather Fury | Woman dies in house collapse in Udhampur

Meanwhile, another bridge Chakra over Tarnah rivulet developed minor cracks in Kathua, compelling authorities to divert the movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) towards Dhar Road from Lakhanpur via Basohli.

As the heavy rains lashed Jammu plains and hilly districts, a 65-year-old woman identified as Kisho Devi, wife of Kapoora of Bari village lost her life when she came under the debris of her kachcha house.

“The house collapsed following a mudslide triggered by rains,” an official said.