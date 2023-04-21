Weather improves, temperatures drops below normal in J&K
Srinagar, Apr 21: After about a week’s precipitation, weather improved in J&K on Friday and there was a drop in temperatures.
“There was a significant improvement in weather conditions across J&K on Friday,” Meteorological Department officials said here.
They said that mainly dry weather to isolate very light rain and thunderstorms was expected during the two subsequent days.
In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday, Srinagar received 0.7 mm of rain, Qazigund 14.6 mm, Pahalgam 9 mm, Kokernag 3.2 mm, Gulmarg 8.6 mm, Jammu 7.4 mm, Banihal 5 mm, Batote 6.2 mm, Bhaderwah 8.4 mm, Katra 13 mm, and Kathua 1.6 mm.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius against 7.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius against minus 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 4.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius against 7.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius against 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Kokernag recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius against 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.9 degrees Celsius below normal for the place.
They said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 4.4 degrees Celsius against 6.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 3.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius against 18.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 6 degrees Celsius below normal.
Police rescued more than 300 stranded passengers and took out 60 vehicles from the Sadhna Top in Karnah in Kupwara.
The Police launched the rescue operation Thursday evening.
The timely and prompt assistance provided by the Police not only rescued the civilians but also ensured that they reached their destination safely.
All the rescued persons appreciated the Police who came to their rescue, risking their own lives amidst the avalanche warnings.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for seven districts during the next 24 hours.
“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur at 2500 to 3200 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours,” JKDMA statement said.
“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur at 2800 metres over the Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours,” it said. “People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.”