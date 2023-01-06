WEATHERMAN’S PREDICTION | Snowfall likely from today

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials here said that two back-to-back WDs were likely to affect J&K from January 7 evening.

They said that under the influence of the first WD on January 7 evening to January 9 afternoon, weather is likely to be cloudy with the possibility of light snow over higher reaches during January 7 night and light rain and snow over plains of J&K and light to moderate snow in the middle and higher reaches during January 8 and 9.