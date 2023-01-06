WEATHERMAN’S PREDICTION | Snowfall likely from today

Srinagar, Jan 6: Two back-to-back Western Disturbances (WDs) would affect Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday evening and bring light to moderate snowfall in J&K that is likely to hinder the road travel on the national highways.
The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials here said that two back-to-back WDs were likely to affect J&K from January 7 evening.
They said that under the influence of the first WD on January 7 evening to January 9 afternoon, weather is likely to be cloudy with the possibility of light snow over higher reaches during January 7 night and light rain and snow over plains of J&K and light to moderate snow in the middle and higher reaches during January 8 and 9.
“From January 9 afternoon to January 11 afternoon, weather is likely to be cloudy with the possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches of Kashmir,” the MeT officials said.
They said that under the influence of the second WD from January 11 afternoon to January 13 afternoon, the weather was expected to be cloudy with the possibility of light rain and snow over plains of J&K and light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches during January 12 and 13.
“Travellers and transporters should plan their journey accordingly, especially over Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumni axis, Razdan Pass, Sinthan Pass, Sadhna Pass, and Mughal Road,” the MeT officials said.
Meanwhile, severe cold conditions continued in Kashmir on Friday even as there was a slight rise in the minimum temperatures.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius against minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius against minus 9.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius against minus 4.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius against minus 7.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town the mercury settled at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius against minus 6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Jammu recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius against 3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 14.6 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 18.1 degrees Celsius.