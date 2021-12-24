Widespread snowfall likely from tomorrow: MeT

Srinagar, Dec 24: Kashmir remained under cloud cover on Friday, bringing maximum temperature down, even as the Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted a wet spell from December 26. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kokernag recorded maximum temperatures of 5.9, 7.4 and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively.
Jammu City, Bhaderwah, Banihal, Batote and Katra recorded high temperatures of 20.2, 9.5, 12.7, 13.2 and 17.4 degrees Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, widespread snow was expected in Kashmir valley from December 26.
"Another snow spell is likely during December 26 evening to December 28 forenoon. Due to this, Light snowfall (upto 1 inch) in plains of Kashmir, moderate( 5-6 inches) over higher reaches of J&K, Zojila-Minamarg axis, and light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area and light rain is likely at scattered places of Jammu region during above period, especially on 27th," read the MeT statement.
It added, "There's NO forecast of any major snowfall till ending Dec. However, Heavy snowfall Upto 1Ft can't be ruled out at Isolated places over Higher reaches of J&K."