Widespread snowfall likely from tomorrow: MeT

Meanwhile, widespread snow was expected in Kashmir valley from December 26.

"Another snow spell is likely during December 26 evening to December 28 forenoon. Due to this, Light snowfall (upto 1 inch) in plains of Kashmir, moderate( 5-6 inches) over higher reaches of J&K, Zojila-Minamarg axis, and light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area and light rain is likely at scattered places of Jammu region during above period, especially on 27th," read the MeT statement.