Will come back to meet Rajouri terror victims: HM

Jammu, Jan 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday stated that he would come back to meet Rajouri terror victims to keep a date with them.
He gave this assurance during the presser at Raj Bhawan Jammu.
Responding to a query as to whether he would go back to the union capital without meeting Rajouri terror attack victims, he said, “I cannot stay back as weather predictions indicate inclement weather conditions even for the next three days. But for sure, I'll come back to meet them.”
With regard to a query about the J&K security scenario, he asserted that the security arrangements in J&K were fool-proof.
He stated, "If your question is specific, then I would say that we have ensured fool-proof security arrangements in J&K. One can not (should not) analyse the security situation on the basis of a particular incident or on the basis of some statistics. If one wants to analyse it, then one needs to take into account all the incidents, right from the day terrorism was born in J&K. Compared to the time when this menace gripped Jammu and Kashmir, there have been the least number of incidents and deaths in the last three years after the abrogation of Article 370.”
He averred all the statistics in the last three years indicated that the terrorism was waning in J&K. “The number of terror incidents, deaths or for that matter, killings of persons belonging to minorities has been less in the last three years,” he said.
He averred that to ensure fool-proof security of Jammu region, a time bound action plan was chalked out in the security review meeting, which he chaired prior to presser.
"We have taken a decision to create this complete security grid to address all aspects within three months. I can assure the people of Jammu that our security agencies will ensure their security at all costs, irrespective of the intentions of the terrorists," he said.
In response to a question pertaining to Village Defence Guards (VDGs) being trained by CRPF and army, he said that it should not be linked to these (Rajouri terror attack) incidents. "This decision (VDGs' training) was taken by the Government of India to strengthen VDCs (VDGs) in August, 2022," he said.
Earlier, he arrived at the Jammu Technical Airport at around 12.45 pm where he was received by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Rajinder Sharma and Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria.