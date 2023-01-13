Will come back to meet Rajouri terror victims: HM

He stated, "If your question is specific, then I would say that we have ensured fool-proof security arrangements in J&K. One can not (should not) analyse the security situation on the basis of a particular incident or on the basis of some statistics. If one wants to analyse it, then one needs to take into account all the incidents, right from the day terrorism was born in J&K. Compared to the time when this menace gripped Jammu and Kashmir, there have been the least number of incidents and deaths in the last three years after the abrogation of Article 370.”

He averred all the statistics in the last three years indicated that the terrorism was waning in J&K. “The number of terror incidents, deaths or for that matter, killings of persons belonging to minorities has been less in the last three years,” he said.