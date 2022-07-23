Will strive for restoration of J&K statehood: Altaf Bukhari

Extending his gratitude to the people for their overwhelming response, Bukhari said, “I feel humbled to see people thronging to the Apni Party’s public meetings as it is a clear indication that people trust the party leaders. And, by attending our rallies, people express their approval of the unambiguous agenda of the party.”

He said that unlike the traditional political parties, the Apni Party did not believe in the politics of deception.

He said, “We are God-fearing people and we have belief in the Hereafter, where Almighty will hold us accountable for all our doings in this world. Therefore, we do not dare to allure you with emotional slogans and fake promises. We promise you only what we can fulfill.”