Winter vacation of Kashmir schools from  Dec 1 in a phased manner

Srinagar, Nov 25: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to announce winter vacation for all government and private recognised schools of Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division in three phases from December 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023.
The move comes a day after the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) submitted a proposal for announcement of winter vacations for schools.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED), Alok Kumar said that the department had finalised the dates for announcement of winter vacation for schools while making “slight changes” in the proposal forwarded by the DSEK.
“There have been some changes in the proposal but the decision has been finalised and an order for announcement of winter vacation has been issued as well,” he said.
As per the order issued by the department, the winter vacation will commence in three phases.
“Winter vacation for students up to 5th standard will commence from December 1 followed by 6th to 8th standard students from December 12,” the government order reads. “The winter vacation for students from 9th to 12th standard will commence from December 19. “
The order reads that the winter vacation for all the classes would continue till February 28, 2023.
As per the government order, the teaching staff of the high and the higher secondary schools have been asked to report back to their respective schools on February 20, 2023, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations.
“All teachers will remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period,” the order reads. “Any default on part of the head of the schools and teaching staff in observance of the schedule will attract strict action under the rules.”
About the changes made in the proposal amid the prevailing cold, Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar said that the harsh winter begins from December 21 and schools would be closed before that.
“While announcing winter vacations, we have to ensure that the schools have a requisite number of working days as well. The winter vacation schedule has been finalised considering all the aspects,” he said.