With no guidelines for Universities, CUS schedules offline exams

Srinagar, Jan 14: The Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) has lined up the offline examination of the students even as the ambiguity prevails over holding examinations.
Notably, the government's latest guidelines in Jammu and Kashmir to contain spread of COVID19 resurgence has skipped mention about the mode of examination to be adopted by the Universities.
According to new government guidelines issued on January 9 this year, all schools, colleges, polytechnics, coaching centers and ITIs etc shall adopt online mode of offering education till further orders. The guidelines were issued by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as the fresh daily Covid cases witnessed a surge in J&K.
Amid the uncertainty, the CUS has scheduled offline examinations for students from January 17. The move has, however, left the students aghast who are demanding that their exams should be held in online mode.
“Cluster University has decided to take an offline examination and are neglecting the fact that there are positive students in the faculty besides there are no basic facilities in hostels to combat the harsh weather conditions,” said Irfan, a student.
“Other Universities have already postponed their examinations but our university is adamant to hold our exams through offline mode in the current scenario which will put our lives at risk,” he said.
The integrated 5th semester CUS students said the university decision has left them “frustrated and insecure”.
“We are scared because of the prevailing situation. We feel unsafe. There are many fears of getting infected. That's why we want CUS either to postpone these exams or hold them online,” said Haniya, another student.
The students said they were not against offline exams but said health should be given top priority in the prevailing situation.
“We know and understand that we had a great loss in terms of academics due to these circumstances but now we don't want to suffer . We are ready for offline exams only when the situation gets better,” the student said.
Besides students, parents are equally concerned over holding exams in offline mode. “We talked to the controller examination of Cluster University who said they will not postpone exams as there are no fresh guidelines issued by the government,” said a parent.
The students and the parents have urged the Vice Chancellor of the University to defer the exams keeping in view the prevailing situation owing to COVID-19.
The CUS in a notification has announced the holding of the examination and has asked the students to follow the rules, regulations and guidelines of local authorities, J&K Government and Government of India especially related to COVID-19 as issued from time to time.
Notably, Jammu University has deferred all its exams while the SKUAST-K also postponed its examination on student demand. The Kashmir University has also put on hold several examinations.
When contacted, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Abid Hussain said the issue will be discussed with the university officials. “We will look into it,” he said.
Advisor to J&K Lt Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said he will look into the issue. “The matter will be examined,” he said.