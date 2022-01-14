With no guidelines for Universities, CUS schedules offline exams

Notably, the government's latest guidelines in Jammu and Kashmir to contain spread of COVID19 resurgence has skipped mention about the mode of examination to be adopted by the Universities.

According to new government guidelines issued on January 9 this year, all schools, colleges, polytechnics, coaching centers and ITIs etc shall adopt online mode of offering education till further orders. The guidelines were issued by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as the fresh daily Covid cases witnessed a surge in J&K.