Woman among 3 arrested in Kupwara; narcotics, ammunition recovered

Kupwara, May 28: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested after the security forces recovered narcotics and ammunition from the vehicle in which they were travelling in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Saturday.
An official said that during a routine check up on Friday night, a joint team of police and army recovered 7 kgs of heroin and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from an LP truck bearing registration number JK01AN-8218 at Sadhna Top, following which all three persons, including a woman on board, were arrested.
“During initial enquiry, it has come to fore that the trio was involved for long in terrorist activities. The seized stuff was being transported with an aim to aid and promote terrorist activities in Kashmir valley,” he added. Police identified them as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan (driver), son of Habibullah, Ghulam Nabi, son of Ashiq Ali and Shams Begum, wife of Zakir Hussain, all residents of Chitterkote Karnah.
A case under relevant sections was registered at Police Station Karnah and further investigations set into motion.