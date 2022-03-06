Woman dies, husband injured in Kulgam road mishap

Kulgam, Mar 6: A woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries in a road accident in Pahloo area of Devsar in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday. An official said that an incident happened when a motorcycle (JK04C-3988) was hit by an unknown tanker at Pahloo village.
" The woman died on spot and her husband was injured, " the official said. The deceased woman was identified as Beauty Jan, wife of Ishtiyaq Ahmad Sheikh, from Khargund Kulgam.
The injured is being treated at district hospital Kulgam. "Soon after the incident, the tanker driver managed to flee from the spot," an official said. He said the investigation in this regard was underway.