Women can play a proactive role in society: Lt General Pandey

"Women can play a proactive role by questioning all the wrong practices going on in our society. They should question the men as to who give the guns in the hands of their young children,” Lt Gen Pandey told a selected gathering on the occasion of International Women's Equality Day, Thursday evening.

The senior Army General said that most of the times men are not able to speak up against these issues due to fear, but women are always particular about the safety of their families. “When they speak up, things come to public attention and they do not go unnoticed,” he said.

“On International Women's Equality Day, women need to step up and take the responsibility seriously to ensure that their young ones are protected from the enemies of our country, our society and our own people."

Lt General Pandey said that he feels happy when he reads in newspapers that women in Kashmir are excelling in education, business and other fields.

“These days we see women participating in all the fields but we do not give them the due credit. We need to value their work and encourage them. We can see so many women working in the orchards across Kashmir,” he said, adding that there was also an all-women band that was banned due to some reason.

“Now, Kashmiri women are also actively venturing into business. There are so many women opening up their cafes and restaurants. Whenever I read about them in the newspapers I feel encouraged that yes Kashmir is progressing."

He appreciated the artists who performed at the programme and said he felt so good seeing young enthusiastic artists enthralling the people with their performances. “Music is a God-gifted skill that is not everyone's cup of tea. It is a skill that spreads happiness all around," he said.

The GOC 15 Corps, in his address, also paid tributes to the iconic women of Kashmir, like Kota Rani, Lal Ded and Habba Khatton.

He said that men, by nature, are impulsive and maybe misled into actions, detrimental to the family or society, while women are the nurturers.

Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, MD JKRLM, Nighat Ara, Addl SP Security and many other women achievers of Kashmir, including from the media, graced the occasion.

Besides the release of the song "Beti", sung by Waqar Khan, a rendition of famous Bollywood numbers by famous Kashmiri artists, Bilal, Irfan and Asif, enthralled the audience, which included senior army and civil officials, soldiers and their families, with their melody and beats.

Speaking at the event, Dr Syed Sehrish Asghar, while citing her own journey and challenges, exhorted the girls, to dream big and work relentlessly, towards realizing their dreams.

She talked about the need for self-confidence, grit and a vision to do something big.

She specifically emphasized, that, it is not sympathy, but empathy that women need. She said, that the sky is the limit, for the girls, who wish to achieve.