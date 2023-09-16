Work on another 2-lane Ramban flyover nearing completion

An engineer of the company Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPL) engaged for construction works by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the work on the NT1 was completed and it was opened for two-way traffic.

He said that all the traffic was diverted through the newly-constructed tunnel.

The engineer said that earth excavation and road expansion work on the old road alignment two-lane road stretch in Maroog was also started.

Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in the Kelamorh area said that traffic was diverted through the new tunnel Maroog on Thursday evening.