Work on another 2-lane Ramban flyover nearing completion

Ramban, Sep 15: A newly-constructed 400-meter long Maroog tunnel, New Tunnel 1 (NT1) and a 250-meter viaduct leading to (NT1) Maroog tunnel on the Ramban-Banihal section of the four-lane project was opened for two-way traffic on a trial basis on Friday.
An engineer of the company Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPL) engaged for construction works by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that the work on the NT1 was completed and it was opened for two-way traffic.
He said that all the traffic was diverted through the newly-constructed tunnel.
The engineer said that earth excavation and road expansion work on the old road alignment two-lane road stretch in Maroog was also started.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in the Kelamorh area said that traffic was diverted through the new tunnel Maroog on Thursday evening.
However, it has not been officially announced yet by the authorities here.
The 250-meter viaducts and 400-meter tunnel were constructed at a critical landslide and shooting stones-prone famous Sita Ram Passi, Maroog in Ramban after realignment for safeguarding life and property travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Maroog had played a spoilsport for many years for people, drivers, and commuters with frequent road blockade, incidents of shooting stones, breakdown of vehicles, and traffic jams on the curvy and narrow old two-lane road alignment being a routine affair.
The viaduct would also help in reducing accidents.
On the other hand, Tunnel T2 at Kelamorh was temporarily closed for every type of traffic and all the traffic had been diverted through the old alignment of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Kelamorh.
The NHAI officials said that Tunnel T2 at Kelamorh was closed for some construction works.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam is personally monitoring the ongoing works on various national projects including four laning of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project in Ramban district.
Meanwhile, work on the additional two lanes of Ramban flyover is nearly complete as the final girder was successfully laid on the last two piers near Jamia Masjid Ramban on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway.
Engineers of the construction company engaged for work said that the last and final girder connecting the 1.8-km long Ramban viaduct was successfully laid.
They said that only slab and other superstructure work was remaining and that they were expecting the remaining work to be completed within the stipulated time.
The construction work on the 1.8-km long 2-lane Ramban viaduct built at a cost of Rs 140 crore is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway and was completed in July 2023.
It was opened for Amarnath Yatra and normal traffic.