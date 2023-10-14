World full of conflict is in no one’s interest: PM

“A divided world cannot provide solutions to the major challenges facing humanity. This is the time of peace and brotherhood, a time to move together. This is a time for growth and well-being of all. We have to overcome the global trust crisis and move forward with human-centric thinking. We have to look at the world in the spirit of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," he said while inaugurating the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, also known as the P20 Summit.

He also highlighted the cross-border terrorism being faced by India for decades, which has led to the killing of thousands of innocent people.

Modi recalled the terrorist attack on Parliament about 20 years ago when it was in session and the terrorists were prepared to take the MPs hostage and eliminate them.