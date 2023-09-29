World Heart Day | Rx: Stay active, have a healthy diet, avoid stress

"It is important to manage stress, blood pressure, and cholesterol. People who have left ventricular heart failure need to take proper precautions and should go for proper facilities like SMHS and SKIMS for the treatment," he said.

Dr Kaul said that early walking and consuming fruits like apples, pears, and vegetables are good for heart health.

“Making a habit of consuming a heart-healthy diet from early life is the key to preventing or minimising chances of getting a heart attack and its complications,” he said.