Y20 Summit | India’s rich art, culture, heritage left lasting impression on G20 delegates: Anurag Thakur

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued here said that addressing a news conference at the conclusion of the Y20 summit, Thakur said that G20 under India's Presidency had set new milestones.

He said that the discussions and deliberations were going on successfully.

Thakur said that around 103 delegates participating in the Y20 summit in Leh were mesmerised by the monasteries, sangam, and landscape of Leh and they wanted to return to Ladakh again.