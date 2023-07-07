Yatris halted at Ramban

Ramban, July 7: The eight batch of 4600 Amarnath Yatris that left Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, for Pahalgam base camp on Friday morning was halted and accommodated at Shri Amarnath Shrine Board’s Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote.
However, the convoy of 2410 Amarnath Yatris that left for the Baltal was allowed to proceed towards the base camp, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam monitored the arrangements made for the Amarnath yatris at lodgement centers of Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote.