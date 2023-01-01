YEAR ENDER | No street violence meant no internet shutdowns in 2022: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 31: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Saturday said that while the year 2022 saw no hartals and no street violence, there were no internet shutdowns.
The official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police, @KashmirPolice quoted the ADGP Kashmir as saying in the tweet: “No hartal, no street violence, no stone pelting incident especially at the encounter sites, no internet shutdown, no funeral procession of killed terrorists, no glamourisation of terrorists, have benefited all the sections of society.”
He said that the life span of the newly-recruited terrorists declined drastically.
“Out of the total 65 newly-recruited terrorists killed this year, 58 (89 percent) were neutralised within the first month of their joining,” Kumar said.
He said that two remarkable changes had been observed in the society during the year 2022.
“House owners started denying shelter to terrorists and parents don’t feel proud if their wards join terrorism. Rather they appeal them to return, curse terrorists openly, and work with the J&K Police for the return of their wards,” the ADGP Kashmir said.
He said that Cyber Police Station Kashmir received hundreds of complaints regarding online crimes like financial fraud, social media crimes, missing mobile phones, cyber bullying, and sextortion in 2022.
Kumar said that timely action recovered Rs 3 crores of the people trapped in different financial scams.
“Approximately, 500 mobiles worth lakhs of rupees also recovered. Total 55 FIRs were registered against cyber criminals and 16 chargesheeted in the court of law. Several awareness programmes were also held under Cyber JagrooktaDiwas,” he said.
The ADGP Kashmir said that during the year, total 26 security forces personnel including 14 J&K Police personnel were killed during terror attacks and gunfights. He said majority of the terrorists involved in these terror crimes had been killed.
Kumar said that there was a major gain on the front of anti-terrorist ops with the total number of active terrorists brought down to double digits.
“All chiefs and top commanders of terror outfits except Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Farooq Nalli and Lashkar-e-Toiba commander ReyazSethri were killed while both Nalli and Sethri will be killed soon,” he said.