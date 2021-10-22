Youngsters must be told stories of sacrifice of brave hearts: LG

Speaking during a seminar on “Memories of 22 October, 1947” at SKICC, the Lt Governor said that the atrocities of Pakistan against the people of J&K have been exposed to the world.

“The wound of Pakistani terror attack is still fresh. October 22 is a reminder of Pakistan’s atrocities and will always remain a black day, not just for the people of J&K but for the entire humanity”, he noted.