Youth dies 11 days after setting himself ablaze in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Mar 5: A 27-year-old youth, who received burn injuries after setting himself on fire to protest the demolition of his construction, in Harran village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district nearly two weeks ago, died at a hospital on Saturday, reports said.
Amir Hamid Shah of Harran succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning at SKIMS Soura where he was admitted with serious burn injuries on February 22, officials said.
Pertinently, Amir set himself ablaze on the roof of the structure when a demolition squad was about to pull down his newly constructed complex, videos of the incident which surfaced on social media showed.
Shortly after the incident, the police issued a statement. “During the demolition drive undertaken by Irrigation and Flood Control Department over the banks of Nalla Sindh on February 22, Amir Hamid Shah suddenly appeared from behind the illegal structure and self immolated on its roof in protest against demolition of illegal structure raised on the banks of the water body,” read the police statement.
Divisional administration has already ordered a time-bound enquiry into the incident. “Taking cognisance of the media reports of unfortunate incident of alleged self immolation in District Ganderbal on 22nd February, 2022, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal is appointed as an Enquiry Officer to enquire into the whole gamut of episode and furnish his findings along with his definite comments/recommendations within a period of 10 days positively”, read an order by the Divisional Commissioner P K Pole.