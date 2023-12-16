Youth key architects of India’s future: Amit Shah

Anand, Dec 16: In a passionate speech to students at Sardar Patel University, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday declared that India’s youth were the key architects of the nation’s future.

Addressing the 66th convocation of Sardar Patel University in Anand, Gujarat, Shah urged them to dream big, embrace challenges, and believe in their ability to build a stronger and more prosperous India.

Investing in the Future

The Union Home Minister emphasised the importance of listening to the voices of young people and understanding their aspirations.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on youth development initiatives, citing schemes like Skill India and Stand-Up India as examples of the government’s commitment to empowering the next generation.

Remembering Sardar Patel

Shah’s speech also paid tribute to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He called the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a fitting tribute to Patel’s legacy.

The Union Home Minister criticised past governments for not giving Patel the respect he deserved, highlighting the fact that he wasn’t awarded the Bharat Ratna until after the Congress government was voted out.

Building a United India

He credited Patel’s vision and determination with uniting India after independence.

Shah spoke of Patel’s tireless efforts to integrate princely states like Jodhpur, Junagadh, Hyderabad, and Lakshadweep into the Indian Union.

His words resonated with the students studying in a state that was once a separate princely state before Patel’s intervention.

Lessons from History

The Union Home Minister’s speech wasn’t just about looking back; it was also a call to action for the future.

He urged students to set ambitious goals and not be afraid of failure.

“When setting a target,” Shah said, “You must learn that to know the limit of possibility, you will have to target the impossible.”

He encouraged them to learn from their mistakes and persevere through challenges, reminding them that “every success is achieved from failure”.

A Holistic Approach to Education

The Union Home Minister also touched upon the new National Education Policy, describing it as a blend of Sardar Patel’s emphasis on nationalistic education, Mahatma Gandhi’s focus on mother-tongue instruction, and Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision for empowering education.

He said that this holistic approach would prepare India’s youth to become well-rounded citizens and leaders.

A Message of Hope

Shah’s speech at Sardar Patel University was more than just a political address.

It was a message of hope and empowerment for India’s youth.

He challenged them to dream big, work hard, and believe in their ability to shape a brighter future for themselves and their nation.