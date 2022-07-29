Youth should serve society’s greater interests: Alka Mittal

Srinagar, July 29: Chairperson and Managing Director ONGC Alka Mittal Friday said that the youth of Kashmir should be encouraged to dream big, work hard, and pursue their studies diligently.
She said the youth should serve the greater interests of society in any career or vocation that they choose to pursue. “I have seen how the students of our Super-30 centre in Srinagar have transformed their lives through sheer hard work and dedication and seeing their confidence, I am certain that the country is in the safe hands of our next generation,” Mittal said.
She said that each youngster was a ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ waiting to bloom and spread smiles across the world and the nation with their exemplary work.
“So, I say, they should focus on their studies, identify strengths, and try to excel in the chosen area. Strive to be the most optimistic only then we all can fulfill our duties to ourselves, our parents, our society, and our nation,” Mittal said.
ONGC has set a benchmark for the last two years by achieving 100 percent utilisation of its CSR budget.
“ONGC has been undertaking CSR projects mainly in the field of education, healthcare, nutrition, sanitation, and drinking water as per the focus areas defined under Schedule VII of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013,” Mittal said.
She said that the company also complies with the thematic areas of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) defined yearly.
“ONGC has multiple projects for catering to the need of the elderly population. One project which I would like to mention here is the Varisthajan Swasthya Seva Abhiyan (VSSA) through which doorstep medical treatment was provided by engaging Mobile Medical Units,” Mittal said.
She said sports could be an agent of change in developing the community and channelising the energy of the youth.
“ONGC has taken up such projects in Northeast and similar projects can also be taken up for the J&K youth through credible agencies having expertise in providing training to promote rural sports, nationally recognised sports, Paralympic sports, and Olympic sports,” she said.