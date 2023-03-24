Zero-tolerance against drugs to make drug-free India: Amit Shah

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' at Bengaluru, Karnataka, the home minister said that under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, during the 75-day campaign starting from June 1, 2022, a target was set to destroy 75,000 kg of narcotics.

“However, under the leadership of PM Modi, a total of 5,94,620 kg of narcotics worth Rs 8409 crore had been destroyed so far, overachieving the target manifold,” he said.