Zero-tolerance against violence led to lowest deaths in 40 years: Amit Shah

An official spokesman in a statement issued to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that chairing a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism in New Delhi along with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers and other concerned officials of Left Wing Extremism affected states, the Union Home Minister said, “As a result of the government’s zero-tolerance policy, the lowest level of violence and deaths in last four decades was recorded in the year 2022.”

He said that in the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government increased the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) by more than double in comparison to the earlier period.