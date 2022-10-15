ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY AGAINST ANTI-INDIA ELEMENTS | Govt orders dismissal of 5 employees involved in terror crimes

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state, the spokesman said. He said that the committee constituted vide Government Order No 738-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated July 30, 2020, for scrutinising the inputs, records, and cognisable material recommended dismissal of Tanveer Saleem Dar, a constable in Auxiliary Wing of J&K Police, son of Ghulam Rasool Dar; Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, VLW, Rural Development Department (Panchayat Secretary), son of Syed Atiqulla Andrabi; Irshad Ahmad Khan, Orderly-cum-Chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla, son of Ghulam Ahmad Khan; Afaq Ahmad Wani, Manager Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, son of Ghulam Rasool Wani and Abdul Momin Peer, Assistant Lineman, PHE Sub Division Handawra, son of Muhammad Ashraf Peer.

The spokesman said that Tanveer Saleem Dar had always subscribed to the secessionist and radical ideology.

“He has been found involved in several terror activities and an active courier of the terror outfits. He is figuring in Case FIR No 114/2003 under Sections 302, 307, and 120-B. He is also figuring in a case FIR No 145/2003 under Section 302, 307, and 120-B registered at Police Station Kothi Bagh, Srinagar,” he said.