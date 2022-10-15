ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY AGAINST ANTI-INDIA ELEMENTS | Govt orders dismissal of 5 employees involved in terror crimes

Srinagar, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the dismissal of five employees under Article 311 of the Indian constitution for their involvement in anti-national activities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Article 311 of the Constitution of India provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the union or a state.
The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies as they have been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state, the spokesman said. He said that the committee constituted vide Government Order No 738-JK (GAD) of 2020 dated July 30, 2020, for scrutinising the inputs, records, and cognisable material recommended dismissal of Tanveer Saleem Dar, a constable in Auxiliary Wing of J&K Police, son of Ghulam Rasool Dar; Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, VLW, Rural Development Department (Panchayat Secretary), son of Syed Atiqulla Andrabi; Irshad Ahmad Khan, Orderly-cum-Chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla, son of Ghulam Ahmad Khan; Afaq Ahmad Wani, Manager Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, son of Ghulam Rasool Wani and Abdul Momin Peer, Assistant Lineman, PHE Sub Division Handawra, son of Muhammad Ashraf Peer.
The spokesman said that Tanveer Saleem Dar had always subscribed to the secessionist and radical ideology.
“He has been found involved in several terror activities and an active courier of the terror outfits. He is figuring in Case FIR No 114/2003 under Sections 302, 307, and 120-B. He is also figuring in a case FIR No 145/2003 under Section 302, 307, and 120-B registered at Police Station Kothi Bagh, Srinagar,” he said.
The spokesman said that Syed Iftikhar Andrabi had worked as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).
“He had developed close links with PoK-based terrorists and got involved in narco terror financing. He can be described as a double agent as he also maintained very close relations with Indian law enforcement agencies. He is also figuring in case FIR No 183/2020 Police Station Handwara which has been transferred to NIA,” he said.
The spokesman said that Irshad Ahmad Khan had been found involved in helping terrorists in carrying out terror activities.
“He has been found involved in facilitating terrorists to move out of India. He is figuring in case FIR No 201/2013 under Section 7/27, 307, and 109, case FIR No 101/2015 under Section 307, case FIR No 106/2015, and case FIR No 336/2017 under Section 13 ULAP,” he said.
The spokesman said that Afaq Ahmad Wani had been part of a narco-terror module.
“He is involved in case FIR No 183/2020 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Handwara. A large amount of cash and heroin has been recovered from his possession. He is involved in the sale, purchase, transportation, warehousing, and possession of heroin,” he said.
The spokesman said that Abdul Momin Peer, involved in narco-terror financing, had been part of the distribution network.
“He visited Pakistan in 2016 and 2017 to develop an understanding of the broader objectives of terror-separatist campaigns. A huge recovery of heroin has been made from his possession. He is a co-accused in case FIR No 183/2020 registered at Police Station, Handwara,” he said.
The spokesman said that acting tough on such elements, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who had been taking refuge as being associated with the government machinery.
“Before these five dismissals, 39 government officials had been dismissed, invoking provisions of Article 311 of the Indian constitution. In the future too, the government will not hesitate in taking stern action against these anti-national elements,” he said.