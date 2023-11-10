Zojila Pass receives fresh snowfall

Ganderbal, Nov 10: Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway received a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday. Around 1 to 2 inches of snowfall had accumulated at Zojila Pass.

An official said that the fresh snowfall resulted in slippery road conditions due to which the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for traffic movement for a brief period.

The official said that the traffic was restored with the improvement in weather conditions and clearance of the road. “Due to fresh snowfall at Zojila, the road has become slippery. Commuters are advised to use anti-skid chains and strictly follow the advisory before commencing the journey,” Kargil Police said.