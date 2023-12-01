Zojila Pass, Sonamarg receive heavy snowfall

Ganderbal, Dec 1: The higher reaches of Kashmir, including Zojila Pass and Sonamarg health resort in the Ganderbal district, experienced season’s first heavy snowfall on Friday, resulting in the closure of the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road.

Zojila Pass received 6 inches of snowfall, while Sonamarg also saw 5-6 inches of snow, covering the area in a pristine white blanket.

The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed to traffic due to the snow accumulation.

Approximately six inches of snow accumulated at Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway, prompting a precautionary halt to traffic movement.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) deployed its machinery for snow clearance, with an official from the BRO’s Project Beacon saying that the machines were actively working to clear the snow from the road.

He said that after completing the snow clearance work and as weather conditions improve, a decision would be made regarding the resumption of traffic.

The Police in Kargil appealed to the commuters and drivers to adhere to the traffic advisory for their safety during these conditions.