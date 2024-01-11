STRENGTHENING MARITIME BONDS | Chief of Royal Saudi Naval Forces holds talks with Indian Navy Chief

New Delhi, Jan 11

Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, Chief of Staff, Royal Saudi Naval, engaged in discussions with Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, during his official visit to New Delhi on January 11.

The meeting focused on exploring collaborative mechanisms and measures to enhance Navy-to-Navy cooperation between the two nations.

The distinguished Saudi naval officer, Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, emphasizing the formal and respectful nature of his visit. The event marked a key moment in the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and foster greater cooperation in maritime endeavours and between the two countries.

Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily is on a four-day official visit to India from January 10 to January 13. The visit underscores the commitment of both nations to fortifying their naval ties, with a particular focus on collaborative initiatives.

The Indian Navy and the Royal Saudi Naval Force have a history of cooperation through various avenues, including operational interactions such as the bilateral naval exercise Al Mohed Al Hindi, training programs, and other maritime initiatives. Regular port calls by Indian Navy ships to Saudi Arabian ports further contribute to the strengthening of maritime relations.

Admiral Fahad Abdullah S Al-Ghofaily’s visit includes high-level interactions with key officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Defence Secretary, Chief of Air Staff, and Vice Chief of Army Staff. These discussions are aimed at fostering a comprehensive understanding of the shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and devising strategies to address them collectively.